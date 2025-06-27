MJF Makes Surprise Appearance At MLW Summer Of The Beasts, Attacks Místico

MJF returned to his old stomping grounds of MLW at Summer of the Beasts to assault Místico. Thursday’s show saw Mistico come to the ring before CONTRA Unit came out to go after them. While Mistico was able to fight them off, MJF snuck up behind him with a mask and took him out before beating him down and saying that they would wrestle again, promising to embarrass Mistico, CMLL, and all of Mexico.

Mistico defeated MJF by DQ at AEW Grand Slam Mexico when MJF gave the luchador a low blow. This was MJF’s first appearance in MLW since 2020.