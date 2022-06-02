MJF Removed From AEW Website & Shop, Dynamite Promo Not Available Online

MJF is becoming persona non grata online for AEW, with the star removed from AEW’s website and shop. The AEW star, who has become the talk of the internet over his frustrations with AEW and causing speculation as to whether he would no-show Double or Nothing, has been removed from the Shop AEW site and the AEW website roster page.

As noted last night, his promo where he addressed his issues with Tony Khan and told Khan to fire him was initially posted to the AEW Twitter account in clips as is the norm but was quickly deleted after. The promo is also not available on any of AEW’s digital outlets like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, or the like.