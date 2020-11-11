MJF Says Tony Khan Is His Best Friend For Life

In an interview with Fightful, MJF spoke about his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan, who he said is his “BFF for life.” Here are highlights:

When asked about Khan’s recent praise of him, he said: “How could he not? I’m twenty-four years of age and I’m one of the biggest minute for minute rating draws in all of pro wrestling right now. Twenty-four. I was born in 1996. I’m super, super proud of that and I’ll tell you why. Because ageism has run rampant in professional wrestling for a very long time. World Champions people who tend to get the big opportunities, if you will, tend to be in the age range of the upper-30s to 40s and to even 50s. It’s always been like that because they want to hold young men like me down because they’re afraid to lose their spot. Well, unfortunately, I did not knock on the door. I just knocked it down. I have arrived. I am a top nap in this industry. I have proven it with my track record with ratings.I’ve proven it with my track record with how great my segments are and how great my matches are and how great my promos are and how great I am commercially. Tony Khan understands that I am the future. Not only am I the future, I am the now. So, how can you not put me over in interviews? Also, me and TK? We’re boys. We chill all the time. Love that dude. He’s my BFF for life. 100%.“