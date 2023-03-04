MJF Set To Appear On Next Week’s Impractical Jokers

MJF is set to make an appearance on next week’s episode of Impractical Jokers. The TruTV series announced on Friday that the AEW World Champion will appear on next week’s show along with pop star Kesha. You can see a teaser from the episode below.

Impractical Jokers stars Q and Murr appeared on the February 10th episode of AEW Rampage, and were taken out by the Jericho Appreciation Society they stole Chris Jericho’s baseball bat.

The series airs at 10 PM ET on TruTV.