MJF Signs Contract, Joins Hurt Syndicate On AEW Dynamite

MJF is officially part of the Hurt Syndicate, signing his contract to join the group on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF officially sign his Hurt Syndicate contract alongside his new stablemates MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley.

The Sons of Texas then interrupted and Dustin Rhodes cut a promo to promote their match with Benjamin and Lashley for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Double Or Nothing.

