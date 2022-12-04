wrestling / News
MLB Player Todd Frazier Comes to the Aid of Jerry Lawler at Indie Wrestling Show
December 4, 2022 | Posted by
– MLB player Todd Frazier shared a post on Instagram on getting to help Jerry Lawler during the Stand Alone Wrestling event last night in Toms River, New Jersey. Frazier came to Lawler’s aid when Lawler faced Rik Ratchet, with Prince Nana and Marc Coralluzo interfering and trying to attack Lawler during the match. You can view some clips from the event that Frazier posted on Instagram below.
Frazier wrote in the caption, “What a thrill to live out a childhood dream of mine. The Contest of Champions did not disappoint. All proceeds went to the 200 Club. Wrestling along side Jerry ‘the King’ Lawler was pretty awesome too. I had a feeling I still needed my baseball bat still ????????????????????????”
