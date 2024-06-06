MLW Announces Details For Anniversary Show This Month: Bullrope Match and More

Major League Wrestling has announced details for the special free two-hour MLW anniversary show, which happens on June 22. It includes the following matches and segments:

New York, NY – June 6, 2024 – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is thrilled to announce MLW Anniversary’24, a special broadcast commemorating 22 years since the league’s formation.

Established in June 2002, MLW has grown into a powerhouse professional wrestling organization, showcasing unforgettable fights, moments, and era after era of the best wrestlers in the sport. To mark this milestone, MLW presents a night of fights, airing on cable television on beIN SPORTS and streaming worldwide for free on MLW’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling) on Saturday, June 22 at 10 PM ET.

MLW Anniversary’24 promises to be a spectacular celebration, featuring a stellar line-up of matches that showcase the best of professional wrestling. Fans around the globe can look forward to a night of intense rivalries, championship battles, and the beginning of the prestigious Opera Cup tournament.

Battle RIOT VI Winner Matt Riddle in the House!

The recent Battle RIOT VI winner, Matt Riddle, will be in attendance. Fans are eagerly anticipating whether he will call his shot against the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Satoshi Kojima.

Bull Rope Match: Mads Krule Krugger vs. 1 Called Manders

Witness the brutality as Krule Krugger and 1 Called Manders settle their fierce rivalry in a no-holds-barred Bull Rope Match.

Cesar Duran: “Salina, I’m Your Papa!” Update

Expect an explosive update on the revelation that Cesar Duran is Salina de la Renta’s father

MLW World Middleweight Championship: Místico vs. Star Jr.

Místico defends his title against the undefeated Star Jr., promising a match filled with high-flying lucha action.

Sessions by Saint Laurent with Special Guest Paul Walter Hauser

Join every celebrity’s personal confidant Saint Laurent as he hosts a special edition of “Sessions,” featuring a candid conversation with acclaimed actor turned pro wrestler Paul Walter Hauser.

MLW National Openweight Championship: Bad Dude Tito Escondido (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Jake Crist

Bad Dude Tito, accompanied by Salina de la Renta, puts his championship on the line against the relentless Jake Crist.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (with Saint Laurent): Opera Cup Round 1

The prestigious Opera Cup returns, kicking off with 2023 winner Davey Boy Smith looking to repeat. In order to do so, he’ll have to get past another master of catch wrestling: Timothy Thatcher.

AKIRA vs. Ikuro Kwon: Opera Cup Round 1

Could CONTRA Unit seize control of pro wrestling’s oldest tournament and trophy? Not if the “Death Fighter” AKIRA has anything to say about it.

Triple Threat Match: Miyu Yamashita vs. Jazzy Yang vs. Dani Jordyn

Three of the most dynamic female wrestlers clash in a high-stakes contest where only one can emerge victorious.

Bobby Fish vs. Adam Priest

Seasoned veteran Bobby Fish rumbles with Alabama’s emerging Adam Priest in what promises to be a technical masterpiece.

MLW Anniversary’24 is not just an event; it’s a celebration of Major League Wrestling. Tune in on beIN SPORTS or join the global audience streaming for free on MLW’s YouTube channel to experience the action, drama, and excitement of MLW Anniversary’24.

For more information, visit MLW’s YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling.

