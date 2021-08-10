MLW Announces Signing of Arez to Multi-Year Deal

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today the signing of wrestler Arez to a new multi-year contract. You can see the full announcement from MLW’s Instagram page below:

Arez participated in the 2021 Open Draft as a then unrestricted free agent. Having impressed league officials, including matchmaker Cesar Duran, MLW moved quickly to come to terms on a formal agreement.⠀

Arez enters the ring wearing Mayan tribal warpaint. A fierce warrior, Arez is a rapid-fire, relentless wild card in the middleweight division.⠀

The master of ‘strange style’, Arez is one of the hottest luchadores to cross the border in years. ⠀

Employing uncanny unorthodox counters to his aerial adversaries, Arez’s style is akin to a lucha version of Krav Maga, disabling and destroying victims via a vicious art of defense.⠀

Mentored by the legendary Blue Demon Jr., Arez’s speed and technique are a challenge for opponents to keep pace with.⠀

Fighting for Azteca Underground under the ruthless watch of Cesar Duran, Arez’s mission is to collect gold and masks in the name of violence for El Jefe.