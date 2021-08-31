MLW Issues Press Release, Ticket Details on Debut of Tajiri

– As previously reported, MLW announced that former WWE and ECW Superstar Tajiri will be making his promotional debut at Fightland later in October. MLW put out a new press release with more details on Tajiri making his MLW debut at Fightland.

The TV taping is set for Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets for the event are now available at MLW2300.com. You can see the full press release below:

Tajiri debuts at MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 2 The return of the Japanese Buzzsaw One of Japan’s most beloved fighters will return to America as TAJIRI makes his MLW debut in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena. Tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com. A menacing middleweight with a history of violence spanning the globe, Yoshihiro Tajiri is as unpredictable as he is dangerous in the squared circle. Called the “Japanese Buzzsaw” for his ferocious rapid-fire striking and aerial attacks, Tajiri cuts down adversaries with wicked kicks, with the lights often going out for recipients of his trademark roundhouse kick to the head. Tajiri is considered one of the most accomplished Japanese athletes to storm the North America this century. With accolades including being a former WWE, ECW, CMLL, and IWA Puerto Rico title holder, Tajiri is one of the most accomplished Japanese wrestlers today. Additionally, Tajiri has won the coveted All Japan Pro Wrestling World Junior Heavyweight Championship twice, including dethroning Ultimo Dragon in 2017 for the belt. Labeled a sadistic martial artist, Tajiri now looks to make a statement in MLW’s middleweight division and bring gold home to All Japan Pro Wrestling. See Tajiri LIVE in Philly October 2nd. Get your tickets at MLW2300.com. Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com. Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Additionally, MLW CEO Court Bauer responded to AJPW Triple Crown champion Jake Lee commenting on the news of Tajiri coming to MLW, with Lee pushing to fight overseas. Bauer wrote on Twitter, “Let’s realize your dream. It would be an honor and privilege to have the @alljapan_pw Triple Crown Champion fight in @MLW.”