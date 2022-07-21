MLW Mance Warner Anthology Special Set for Tonight

– As previously noted, MLW is taking a brief hiatus until September. Tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion will be an Anthology episode showcasing Mance Warner. Here’s the lineup:

* Mance Warner’s MLW debut

* Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan in a Falls Count Anywhere and Loser Leaves MLW Match

* Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly) vs. Mance Warner in a Barbed Wire Match

You can also check out a preview video for tonight’s Mance Warner Anthology special below: