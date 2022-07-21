wrestling / News
MLW Mance Warner Anthology Special Set for Tonight
July 21, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously noted, MLW is taking a brief hiatus until September. Tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion will be an Anthology episode showcasing Mance Warner. Here’s the lineup:
* Mance Warner’s MLW debut
* Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan in a Falls Count Anywhere and Loser Leaves MLW Match
* Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly) vs. Mance Warner in a Barbed Wire Match
You can also check out a preview video for tonight’s Mance Warner Anthology special below:
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping
- Chelsea Green Claims Deonna Purrazzo Came Up With Axiom Idea, Purrazzo and Lance Storm Comment
- Claudio Castagnoli On Why He Thinks He Didn’t ‘Level Up’ In WWE, Motivation Behind Joining AEW
- Kevin Nash on His Argument With Shawn Michaels Over In-Ring Style at WWE NXT 2.0 TV Taping