MLW News: Company Going On Break Until September, House Shows Being Discussed

– MLW will be going on break until this fall after tonight’s Kings of Colosseum episode of Fusion. PWInsider reports that the company will be off until their new season premieres in September and in the meantime BeIn Sport will air “Best Of” episodes. There will also be new MLW All-Access episodes, which focus on stars and storylines.

The site also reports that there’s been some discussion of adding some house shows when they go back to touring, which would alleviate a bit of the cost of bringing talents in for their pre-tapes before or after TV tapings while also giving talent more days to work.