MLW Announces New Deal to Air PPV Events on iNDEMAND Starting Tonight

MLW has announced yet another new deal, partnering with iNDEMAND to air special events starting with MLW Battle Riot II tonight. The company announced the news on Thursday that they are teaming with iNDEMAND as a new distribution partner, with the following events set to air on the service in May:

* May 7th: MLW Battle Riot II. More info

* May 14th: MLW Saturday Night Super Fight. More info

* May 21st: MLW Opera Cup 2019. More info

All events start at 8:00 PM ET and will have additional replays available all month. You can find out more here.

The deal is the lat5est expansion of their programming partners, including deals just this month with FITE TV for PPVs and Fight Globe for international distribution in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Mexico. Several other deals have been announced in the past several weeks.