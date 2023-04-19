wrestling / News
MLW News: Battle Riot to Headline Next Week’s Underground, Note on Possible July PPV
April 19, 2023
– The fifth annual Battle Riot will headline next week’s edition of MLW Underground on REELZ:
Davey Boy Smith Jr. got to pick his number before next week's #BattleRiotV! pic.twitter.com/I5KVaOjeLx
— WAR CHAMBER on REELZ TUESDAY (@MLW) April 19, 2023
– PWInsider also notes that there’s been talk of an early July pay-per-view for MLW, but it’s not a 100% lock yet.
