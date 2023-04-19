wrestling / News

MLW News: Battle Riot to Headline Next Week’s Underground, Note on Possible July PPV

April 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Battle Riot V Image Credit: MLW

– The fifth annual Battle Riot will headline next week’s edition of MLW Underground on REELZ:

PWInsider also notes that there’s been talk of an early July pay-per-view for MLW, but it’s not a 100% lock yet.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Battle Riot, MLW Underground, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading