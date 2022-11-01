MLW News From Fightland ’22 In Philadelphia

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed a number of post-Fightland tidbits from Major League Wrestling, which you can find below:

– Additional crossover options with Dragon Gate are being explored by MLW and should be seen in the near future.

– Both Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles and Headshrinker Samu were reported to be backstage at Fightland.

– BetOnline has entered a sponsorship deal with MLW which is expected to be announced soon.

– A new public MLW role is in the works for Cesar Duran (formerly Dario Cueto of Lucha Underground).