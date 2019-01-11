MLW News: Next Live Broadcast Likely for Spring, New International TV Deal in the Works, Update on Superfight Event

– PWInsider reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) will likely have its next live broadcast for BeIN Sports later this spring. The report hints that it could happen for the Friday event, Battle Riot II, for New York City during WrestleMania Week.

– The report also states that MLW CEO Court Bauer is currently Japan for meetings. Additionally, the promotion has reportedly closed a new international TV details, and details on that are coming soon. The international TV deal is said not not be a Japan broadcast deal. Details on the deal are said to be coming soon.

– Ricky Martinez has signed a three-year deal with the promotion as of earlier this week. In terms of other new talent, As previously reported, Horus is set to face Aerostar at the Superfight event. PWInsider indicates that Horus will be a semi-regular performer for MLW after coming in to face Aerostar at the Superfight event in February in Philadelphia.

MLW is reportedly very happy with the advanced sales for that event, which will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. PWInsider’s report says MLW is already looking for a return date to the city later on.

Additionally, MJF is expected to return for the Superfight event.