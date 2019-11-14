MLW News: Update on Tom Lawlor Exit, Full King Mo Press Conference, Lineup for This Week’s Fusion

– PWInsider has an update on Tom Lawlor and MLW parting ways. According to the report, both sides hit an “impasse” in their contract negotiations, which went back and forth for a number of months. Lawlor’s contract will expire at the end of December, so he will stilly likely work the Fusion TV taping in New York City that’s scheduled for December.

– MLW released a full press conference video on former MMA fighter King Mo Lawal joining the company. You can check out that video below. Muhammed Lawal’s signing with MLW was announced last week.

– Here is the lineup for this week’s edition of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sport.

* Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Marshall Von Erich vs. CONTRA Unit’s, Ikuro Kwon