MLW News: Update on Tom Lawlor Exit, Full King Mo Press Conference, Lineup for This Week’s Fusion

November 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider has an update on Tom Lawlor and MLW parting ways. According to the report, both sides hit an “impasse” in their contract negotiations, which went back and forth for a number of months. Lawlor’s contract will expire at the end of December, so he will stilly likely work the Fusion TV taping in New York City that’s scheduled for December.

– MLW released a full press conference video on former MMA fighter King Mo Lawal joining the company. You can check out that video below. Muhammed Lawal’s signing with MLW was announced last week.

– Here is the lineup for this week’s edition of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sport.

* Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* Marshall Von Erich vs. CONTRA Unit’s, Ikuro Kwon

