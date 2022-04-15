MLW News: MLW Offers to Host FTR vs. Von Erichs Match, Latest Jacob Fatu Video, Hernandez Joins 5150

– FTR and the Von Erichs are teasing a match on Twitter, and MLW is willing to host it at Kings of Colosseum. Dax Harwood responded to a tweet about how many brother tag teams they’ve beaten, writing:

“Isn’t there a pair of Von Erich’s running around or something?”

That led to Marshall Von Erich accepting the suggested challenge, after which Court Bauer wrote:

“Love it. @MLW will host it. We just so happen to have a Dallas show on the horizon in VE Country. We could also go with the neutral ground of Philly May 13.”

Isn’t there a pair of Von Erich’s running around or something? https://t.co/f3RYgTN3iZ — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 12, 2022

@DaxFTR challenge accepted! My brother and I have never run from a fight and we want to face the best in the world. 🤘 https://t.co/mKVCUP9M8T — Marshall Von Erich (@MarshallVonEric) April 15, 2022

Love it. @MLW will host it. We just so happen to have a Dallas show on the horizon in VE Country. We could also go with the neutral ground of Philly May 13. 🚪🔓 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 15, 2022

– Hernandez, the former Impact Wrestling star, has now joined the 5150 stable per PWInsider.

– MLW has released the latest Jacob Fatu All Access video, which you can check out below: