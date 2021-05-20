MLW Currently Planning Creative For Next Year, Open Draft Streaming Tomorrow

MLW is reportedly planning out the next year of their creative while they’re on hiatus. PWInsider reports that the company is currently in the process of mapping out their plans for storylines for the year to come as they await the arrival of the next season in July.

The company is set to hold their Open Draft starting tomorrow, with the livestream starting at 7 PM ET. The site reports that the first talent to be revealed will be making their MLW debut and has worked for other national companies, as well as international promotions. The person signed with MLW a few weeks ago.

The Open Draft was announced earlier this mon th and teased the arrival of “free agents, top international wrestlers, and phenomenal prospects.” The new season will launch on July 10th in Philadelphia, which has already sold out with additional tickets being placed on sale.