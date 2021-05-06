MLW Announces Open Draft, Will Take Place Online

MLW is set to fill the gap between MLW: Fusion seasons with an open draft, teasing new names and more. On tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion, Alicia Atout announced that there will be an open draft that takes place on MLW.com and YouTube. Atout also said that MLW is talking with “free agents, top international wrestlers, and phenomenal prospects.”

PWInsider points out that MLW has a lot of potential options to work with, having re-confirmed their working relationship with Dragon Gate in MArch and having a history of working with AAA. The company also announced that a 40-man Battle Riot will take place, though no details have been announced.

The company’s new season will launch on July 10th in Philadelphia.