wrestling / News
MLW Announces Open Draft, Will Take Place Online
MLW is set to fill the gap between MLW: Fusion seasons with an open draft, teasing new names and more. On tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion, Alicia Atout announced that there will be an open draft that takes place on MLW.com and YouTube. Atout also said that MLW is talking with “free agents, top international wrestlers, and phenomenal prospects.”
PWInsider points out that MLW has a lot of potential options to work with, having re-confirmed their working relationship with Dragon Gate in MArch and having a history of working with AAA. The company also announced that a 40-man Battle Riot will take place, though no details have been announced.
The company’s new season will launch on July 10th in Philadelphia.
The world of MLW never stops and starting NEXT WEEK the MLW Open Draft is coming so stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/UaBjiQi428
— MLW on VICE | Saturdays (@MLW) May 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side Of The Ring Creators On WWE ‘Plane Ride From Hell’ Episode: ‘You Will Be Terrified’
- Braun Strowman Was Originally Slated To Win Universal Title At Crown Jewel In 2018
- Note On The Diamond Mine Teaser On NXT, Tessa Blanchard To WWE Rumors
- Eric Bischoff On Which Five Wrestlers He’d Choose To Start New Company, Whether AEW Caters Too Much To ‘Smart’ Fans