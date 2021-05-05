wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

May 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Middleweight Title is on the line on this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (champion) vs. Myron Reed (challenger)
* Carribean Champion Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez
* Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco

Jeremy Thomas

