This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

The Middleweight Title is on the line on this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (champion) vs. Myron Reed (challenger)

* Carribean Champion Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez

* Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco