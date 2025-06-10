MLW Announces Salina de la Renta As Vice President Of Wrestler Relations

Salina de la Renta has a new role in MLW, with the company naming her Vice President of Wrestler Relations. MLW announced the appointment on Monday, effective immediately.

The full announcement reads:

Salina de la Renta Named Vice President of Wrestler Relations

A commanding force in the sport since launching Promociones Dorado in 2017, Salina de la Renta has long been hailed as a trailblazer. Known for her sharp business acumen and unrelenting ambition, de la Renta brokered historic deals that brought some of lucha libre’s most legendary luchadores to Major League Wrestling, managing many of them to championship gold.

Now, with her father César Durán assuming the mantle as President of MLW, the landscape has shifted — and so have the stakes.

This past Saturday at MLW’s signature event, War Chamber (WATCH), streamed free on MLW’s YouTube channel, President Durán addressed a sold-out crowd and set the stage for a bold new era.

“Azteca Lucha… what a triumph,” proclaimed Durán. “CMLL hosting a sold out Arena Mexico to MLW selling out Chicago! The world saw exactly what happens when we control the chaos. But now, as President of Major League Wrestling, it’s time to take this to the next level. And to do that… I need someone I trust.”

Turning to Salina, he made it official: “That’s why I’m naming you the new Vice President of Wrestler Relations.”

Salina, with her trademark confidence, accepted: “Finally. The crown fits.”

The new VP wasted no time flexing her influence. Hinting at a mysterious meeting with Don Gato Tequila, Salina teased, “We’ve been invited to Don Gato’s casa. He wants to talk business.”

As the two toasted with glasses of Don Gato tequila, it became clear — this new power duo is ready to redefine what it means to run MLW.

With Salina de la Renta now at the helm of Wrestler Relations, MLW enters a thrilling new chapter—one fueled by legacy, loyalty, and vicious ambition.