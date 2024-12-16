MLW Set To Stream Holiday Rush Event on Christmas Eve

Major League Wrestling is set to stream the 2024 edition of their Holiday Rush event next Tuesday, which is Christmas Eve. The lineup includes:

* MLW Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Ultimo Guerrero

* MLW Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Tiffani Avatar

* AKIRA vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Matt Riddle vs. BRG

* Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Magnus vs. Titan

* Cesar Duran speaks out

* Paul Walter Hauser to appear

* Alex Kane update

* Delmi Exo speaks out

* A new initiative from MSL