wrestling / News
MLW Set To Stream Holiday Rush Event on Christmas Eve
December 16, 2024 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling is set to stream the 2024 edition of their Holiday Rush event next Tuesday, which is Christmas Eve. The lineup includes:
* MLW Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Ultimo Guerrero
* MLW Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Tiffani Avatar
* AKIRA vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Matt Riddle vs. BRG
* Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Magnus vs. Titan
* Cesar Duran speaks out
* Paul Walter Hauser to appear
* Alex Kane update
* Delmi Exo speaks out
* A new initiative from MSL
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens Angle Was Booked On Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Jake Roberts On Why Veterans Shouldn’t Rough Up Young Wrestlers In Training
- Kevin Owens Gives Cody Rhodes A Piledriver After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Has Altercation With Triple H
- Jesse Ventura Explains His Past Issues With Vince McMahon, McMahon Wanting Control