wrestling / News

MLW Set To Stream Holiday Rush Event on Christmas Eve

December 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Holiday Rush Image Credit: MLW

Major League Wrestling is set to stream the 2024 edition of their Holiday Rush event next Tuesday, which is Christmas Eve. The lineup includes:

* MLW Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Ultimo Guerrero
* MLW Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Tiffani Avatar
* AKIRA vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Matt Riddle vs. BRG
* Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Magnus vs. Titan
* Cesar Duran speaks out
* Paul Walter Hauser to appear
* Alex Kane update
* Delmi Exo speaks out
* A new initiative from MSL

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Holiday Rush, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading