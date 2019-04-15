MLW To Debut On UK and Ireland TV Tonight

Major League Wrestling has announced that MLW TV will officially debut in the UK and Ireland on FreeSports tonight at 10 PM. Here’s a press release:

The much anticipated UK / Ireland premiere of Major League Wrestling’s flagship show, MLW FUSION will air tonight at 10pm on FreeSports.

Featuring new episodes each and every Monday night on FreeSports, tonight’s broadcast marks the first time-ever FUSION will be available in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

FreeSports is available on:

Freeview HD channel 64

Sky channel 422

Virgin 553

FreeSat 252

TalkTalk 64

BT Vision channel 64

Sky channel 429 (in Ireland)

Join Rich Bocchini and Jim Cornette for 60-minutes of the best fighting in professional wrestling as the sport’s top ranked wrestlers vie for dominance and championship gold.

Tonight on MLW Fusion:

Following the shocking ending to last week’s Battle Riot, Promociones Dorado’s confidence is high. This week, the empressaria Salina de la Renta will hold a press conference at the new MLW headquarters to address when we may see LA Park cash in his title shot.

Salina de la Renta has also issued an open challenge to any and all athletes to take on her destroyer, LA Park. Who will be crazy enough to step up and sign the open contract? Tune in to find out.

Following putting Teddy Hart in the hospital with a slight concussion, the Hart Foundation have vowed retribution on The Dynasty… and it starts with Brian Pillman Jr. squaring off with MJF for the first-time ever.

Is there a biased referee in MLW? Rich Swann and Myron Reed think so. The duo plan on making a statement in their debut as a tag team when they face Lance Anoa’i and Jimmy Yuta.

CONTRA Unit will make a statement following the violent alteraction where they pummeled the reigning World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. What will the global dealers in violence have to say for themselves?

And if that wasn’t enough, the “Southern Psychopath” Mance Warner is in the house drinking light beers and raising some southern fried hell.