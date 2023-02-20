MLW Touts Signing of Delmi Exo

As previously reported, Delmi Exo signed a contract with Major League Wrestling. MLW has sent out a press release hyping her joining the company. The announcement reads:

Delmi Exo signs with MLW

(New York) — Major League Wrestling today announced the signing of Delmi Exo, as MLW looks to expand its women’s division in 2023, with the arrival of its new hit series, MLW UNDERGROUND on REELZ.

Exo made a splash debuting in MLW in 2021, teaming with sister Ashley Vox as the Sea Stars.

Exo has since embarked on a career as a singles competitor, wowing fans and winning big on the northeast wrestling circuit. Expanding her arsenal and generating buzz, Delmi Exo has become one of the top free agents in the sport… until now.

Putting pen to paper with MLW, the popular competitor now officially calls MLW home. With the goal of winning gold Delmi Exo promises to hit the women’s featherweight division with a tidal wave.

Exo will next compete in MLW April 6 in New York City and April 8 in Philadelphia. For more information visit: http://www.MLWtickets.com.

