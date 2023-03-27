MLW Underground Confirmed For Next Month On Reelz

MLW Underground is confirmed to air at least through next month on Reelz. MLW has announced their new content arriving in April, which includes episodes of MLW Underground on Tuesdays.

The news confirms was what reported back in early March when it was noted that the show was set to continue on Reelz at least through Battle RIOT on the April 25th episode. You can see the full announcement below:

REELZ today announced its April 2023 premieres led by poignant new original stories about the lives and legacies of TV, movie and comedy legends Elizabeth Montgomery, Robert Reed and Flip Wilson along with new episodes of MLW Underground Wrestling and new episodes of hit documentary series On Patrol: Live every Friday and Saturday at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

Elizabeth Montgomery: A Bewitched Life celebrates the series about the pretty witch married to a skeptical mortal that became an award winning hit series. Sharing their stories of Bewitched and its star are Montgomery’s son Billy Asher and actors Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Struthers and Bernie Kopell among many others. Autopsy: The Last Hours of… returns with new stories focused on towering talents Robert Reed and Flip Wilson including examining the causes of their untimely deaths from rare forms of cancer. Both Reed and Wilson led markedly different lives than the jovial onscreen characters they portrayed often indulging heavily in toxic vices. Using medical records and first-hand accounts from people close to them Autopsy: The Last Hours of… sheds light on whether their off screen habits played a role in their deaths.

“April 2023 premieres spotlight beloved stars and the monumental shows they gave life to, their memorable characters who made us laugh and the legacies they forged,” said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. “April also brings must-see TV in primetime every week with new episodes every Friday and Saturday of the hit series On Patrol: Live where the action is as real as it gets and what happens is always unexpected.”

April 2023 premieres are led by live action in primetime with new episodes of On Patrol: Live every Friday and Saturday at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

On Patrol: Live follows live news-gathering protocols as its cameras document for viewers in real time the work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across the country. Host and executive producer Dan Abrams, alongside Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin (ret.) and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson provide minute-by-minute live analysis and context, offering unique insight into the experiences of men and women of law enforcement appearing on the show. Before every new episode of On Patrol: Live is a new episode of On Patrol: First Shift every Friday and Saturday night at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT featuring Abrams, Larkin and Wilson who provide updates of past stories covered by the show and present a look forward to the coming live episode.

The supernatural housewife witch Samantha Stephens on Bewitched always had a trick up her sleeve. Elizabeth Montgomery was brilliant in her role as the nose twitching spellcaster for eight seasons earning five Emmy Award® nominations. On Sunday, April 16 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT new original special Elizabeth Montgomery: A Bewitched Life shows the magic behind the hit sitcom that ran from 1964-1972 and its star whose real life was far from enchanted as she grappled with growing up in the shadow of her disapproving famous father Robert Montgomery. Narrated by Erin Murphy who played Samantha’s daughter Tabitha on Bewitched the special also features new interviews with Richard Dreyfuss who recalls his fifth ever onscreen role as a shapeshifting warlock on Bewitched and Nancy Kovack who discusses the palpable tension on set while shooting the pilot. Elizabeth Montgomery: A Bewitched Life also delves into the complex relationship between Montgomery and her father that many say drove her personal and professional decision making throughout her life.

As one of the most sought after TV stars of his generation Robert Reed had become hugely popular as family dad Mike Brady in The Brady Bunch. But despite his fame from The Brady Bunch as well as more than 100 TV and movie roles over a nearly 40 year career in Hollywood Reed still managed to hide massive secrets about his personal life. His death at just 59 years old shocked the world and left many questions about what caused him to lose his life at such a relatively young age. On Sunday, April 23 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Robert Reed” highlights his remarkable career and examines the circumstances surrounding his untimely death from a rare form of colon cancer that makes up less than a percent of all colon cancer cases in the U.S. While his acting talent was renowned many including The Brady Bunch producer Lloyd J. Schwartz recall his onset outbursts and subsequent binge drinking incidents that would occasionally derail filming. Was the vicious cycle of stress coupled with an unhealthy coping mechanism a factor in his death? And were there other deeper experiences that Reed was struggling to manage that might have played a role?

Wrapping up April 2023 premieres is a new story about legendary comedian and actor Flip Wilson in Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Flip Wilson” on Sunday, April 30 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. Known for his iconic comedy characters most notably the irrepressible Geraldine, Wilson coined some of the greatest comedy catchphrases of all time including Geraldine’s “The devil made me do it”. Wilson rose from poverty to become one of the most successful comedians of his generation but his death at the relatively young age of 64 years old devastated friends, family and fans. Wilson had a rare form of biliary cancer that has a very low survival rate but what were the possible causes for the cancer and was there anything in his life that could shed light on how this vicious cancer originated?

Below is April 2023 programming listed by premiere date and time.

