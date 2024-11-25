MLW World Title Match Added to Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced an MLW World Heavyweight title match for Kings of Colosseum, as Satoshi Kojima will defend against Matt Riddle. The event takes place at the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11. It will stream on Youtube.

Dallas, TX — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced MLW World Heavyweight Championship Title Fight: Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Matt Riddle at MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Tickets can be purchased at MLWDallas.com. Tickets start at just $15!

MLW is set to deliver one of the most anticipated championship clashes in its history as MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima defends his title against the undefeated Matt Riddle at Kings of Colosseum on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live from the NYTEX Sports Centre.

Matt Riddle’s quest to become MLW World Heavyweight Champion has been nothing short of relentless, a journey that began in heartbreak and has fueled his resurgence in MLW. In 2018, Riddle made it to the finals to crown the first MLW World Heavyweight Champion of the new era but fell short, a moment that has haunted him ever since. Determined to right that wrong, Riddle returned to MLW this past January with one goal: to become champion.

Since his return, Riddle has been on a tear, remaining undefeated in a year that has seen him conquer some of the most dangerous competitors in the sport, including Jacob Fatu, Tom Lawlor, Sami Callihan, and Minoru Suzuki. His victory at Battle RIOT VI in June secured him a guaranteed title shot, and now, after months of anticipation, the time has come for Riddle to seize his destiny.

Standing in his way is the legendary Satoshi Kojima, whose legacy in MLW is nothing short of extraordinary. The first-ever MLW World Heavyweight Champion crowned in 2002, Kojima’s return to the league last December was met with overwhelming fanfare. Since reclaiming the championship, Kojima has redefined what it means to be a world champion, bringing the title across the globe, from CMLL and NJPW to Pro Wrestling NOAH and Costa Rica.

Kojima’s reign has been marked by high-profile defenses against elite competitors, proving time and again why he is considered one of the sport’s all-time greats. Adding to his legacy, Kojima became a double champion during his reign, further cementing his status as a true global icon.

Though Riddle and Kojima found themselves aligned earlier this year to battle CONTRA, their shared respect has now given way to fierce competition. With Riddle determined to capture the championship and Kojima eager to extend his reign, this clash promises to be one for the ages.

*If Satoshi Kojima loses the MLW World Heavyweight Championship before Kings of Colosseum, the new champion will defend the title against Matt Riddle on January 11, as per MLW’s long-standing contractual obligation for all future title fights.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

–Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Signed to compete and appear:

Matt Riddle • Donovan Dijak • MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima • CONTRA Unit • Paul London • AKIRA • The Rogue Horsemen’s BRG, Bobby Fish, and the Andersons • Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club • Matthew Justice • CMLL Luchadores Mistico, Blue Panther, Barbaro Cavernario, Atlantis, Dark Panther, Atlantis Jr., Máscara Dorada, Averno, Hechicero, and more • Delmi Exo • Jesus Rodriguez • Okumura • Cesar Duran and more!

Matches and more appearances will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Kings of Colosseum live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Matt Riddle

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT local start)

TBA