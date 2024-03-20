Mojo Rawley Says Megan Thee Stallion Was Planned For Past WWE SummerSlam Appearance

Mojo Rawley recently confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion was originally planned for an appearance at WWE SummerSlam in a previous year. Rawley appeared on Mandy Rose & Tino Sabatelli’s Power Alphas podcast and while talking about meeting the rapper at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, he mentioned that Megan was planned for a SummerSlam appearance with Mercedes Mone (then Sasha Banks).

“We went out there for the Crunchyroll Anime awards,” Rawley recalled (per Fightful). “Mercedes Mone is a massive anime fan, so we were trying to find something for her in that world and Crunchyroll is essentially the Netflix of Anime. I had no idea the world out there, the scope of the anime community. We got Mercedes on, she’s going to be doing some exciting work with Crunchyroll. One of the things was to go to their anime awards and be a presenter.”

He continued, “Megan Thee Stallion was there, she was sitting at the table next to us. I didn’t realize, but I guess she was going to do something with Mercedes at WWE SummerSlam in years previous, and it just never materialized and fell through for one reason or another. We all know how those situations can go and they get crazy. She was cool. She is tall. I didn’t realize how tall she was. That was the first thing she said. She stood up, ‘Ya’ll didn’t realize how tall ya girl was.’ I was like, ‘Nope, I definitely didn’t.'”

It had been reported in 2021 by Fightful that WWE tried to get Megan for that year’s SummerSlam.