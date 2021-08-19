Backstages Notes on Other Celebrity Plans for WWE SummerSlam That Fell Through

– As previously reported, WWE was hoping to bring in Mike Tyson for SummerSlam 2021, but attempts to bring him on were not successful. According to another report from Fightful Select, another planned celebrity appearance WWE was trying to put together for this weekend’s event also fell through.

Per the report, WWE was planning for an appearance by rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Stallion would’ve been used for a spot involving Bianca Belair. WWE sources stated that while it appeared to be a done deal, the company was told last weekend that it wouldn’t come together. That is still the case as of earlier today.

As noted earlier in the summer, WWE had also hoped that Cardi B would be appearing as the host for this year’s event. Fight’s report noted that while WWE wanted Cardi B to be involved with the event, or to use one of her songs for the event, her pregnancy halted those plans.

WWE SummerSlam is slated for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.