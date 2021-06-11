wrestling / News
Note On Why SummerSlam Is Taking Place in Las Vegas, Cardi B Potentially Hosting
A new report has some details on why SummerSlam is taking place in Las Vegas, and why Cardi B may host the show. As reported over last weekend, WWE announced that the PPV will take place on August 21st from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and it’s been reported that WWE is hoping to get Cardi to host the show.
According to Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Podcast, both decisions come from WWE President Nick Khan. Khan reportedly had the idea to hold the PPV in Vega and is high on the idea of the rapper serving as host.
It was noted earlier in the week that WWE wants SummerSlam to be “this year’s WrestleMania” in terms of being a high-level must-see event. It has been said that WWE is looking to book John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the show.
