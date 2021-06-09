WWE Reportedly Wants to Make SummerSlam Into 2021’s WrestleMania

– As previously reported, WWE announced that this year’s SummerSlam event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the first SummerSlam event held at a stadium since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium. Additionally, WWE plans on pulling out all the stops for this year’s SummerSlam event, essentially making it 2021’s WrestleMania, per a report from WrestleVotes.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE is “100%” dedicated to presenting SummerSlam as this year’s WrestleMania. This is likely due to the event being held after WWE returns to live touring in July. Also, this year’s WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium had to be held with limited capacity due to the pandemic restrictions. Currently, Las Vegas don’t have those pandemic restrictions as the city is fully reopen as of June 1.

The report added that a WWE source explained on SummerSlam, “All resources will be tapped into.” Also, WrestleVotes reported that WWE wants Roman Reigns vs. John Cena to headline the event, but it’s uncertain if WWE has decided on the main event match or not. It was previously reported last month by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE was looking to book Cena vs. Reigns for the Universal title, and WWE wants a big main event for the show to make it “stadium-worthy.”

WWE has not yet confirmed if Cena will be appearing or wrestling at SummerSlam 2021 yet. The card will be held on Saturday, August 21. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.