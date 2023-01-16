Molly Holly Didn’t Love Jerry Lawler’s Sexual Comments, Never Held Them Against Him

Molly Holly was subject to some of Jerry Lawler’s infamous quips at the WWE commentary booth, and she recently shared her thoughts about them and Lawler. The WWE Hall of Fame announcer was known for his sexually-charged comments during the Attitude Era, and Holly was asked about them while doing a Highspots virtual signing. Holly noted that she wasn’t a fan of those comments, but she understood Lawler was doing his job and didn’t take issue with it, particularly considering the time period.

“I have always liked Jerry and I knew that he had a job to do and he did his job well,” she said (per Fightful). “I didn’t particularly care of the things he said, but I never held that against him personally. His job was to entertain the demographic that was watching the show and at the time, that was all culturally acceptable and funny. No problems with it even though I would have rather they talk about my athleticism. It was what it was for the time.”

Holly was herself inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.