Molly Holly Recalls Being Thanked By Beth Phoenix In Hall of Fame Speech

Molly Holly got a shoutout from Beth Phoenix in the latter’s 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech, and Holly recently looked back on the moment. Holly spoke during a virtual signing on Highspots’ Facebook page about being thanked by Phoenix for helping her career and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being thanked by Beth Phoenix at the latter’s Hall of Fame speech: “Beth Phoenix called me and asked if I would be her guest at the Hall of fame. I did not know yet all that was to transpire but she got me a great seat and then in her speech, she thanked me for paying for the remainder of her tuition at the pro wrestling school. And so, it was just really special that she took that stage to honor me. I felt really, really blessed that she had done that.”

On helping Phoenix out after meeting her at WrestleMania Axxess 2022: “When I met her at that tryout, I thought she was the best. I was like, ‘this girl is something special,’ and I really loved how she carried herself backstage. She was very humble … She just had a certain way about her that I felt that she would be really good for the business in general. And yeah, I really wanted her to succeed.”