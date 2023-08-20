wrestling / News

Molly Holly Running in New York City Marathon for Charity

August 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Molly Holly WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer and producer Molly Holly is running in the New York City marathon and raising money for cancer research. So far, she’s raised over $5,200 for her $6,000 goal. You can check out the details HERE. This year’s New York City Marathon is set for Sunday, November 5.

