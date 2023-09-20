wrestling / News
Molly Holly Running in New York City Marathon for Connor’s Cure
September 20, 2023 | Posted by
– During today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer and producer Molly Holly revealed that she is running the New York City marathon for Connor’s Cure in November. Also, WWE and The V Foundation will reward the top Connor’s Cure Fundraiders with the opportunity to meet WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair.
You can see a clip of Molly Holly discussing her marathon plans below:
WWE Hall of Famer, Molly Holly, is running the NYC Marathon for @ConnorsCure in November!
WWE and @TheVFoundation are rewarding the top Connor's Cure Fundraisers with the opportunity to meet @CodyRhodes and @BiancaBelairWWE!
Visit https://t.co/baMMGCl8CN for more details. pic.twitter.com/9NW92Bawcg
— WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe On Using NXT Takeover Shove In Feud With MJF, Being Back In a World Title Feud
- More Notes From WWE Employee Meeting: Vince McMahon Speaks, More
- Konnan Recalls Backstage Altercation Between Ultimate Warrior and Vince McMahon
- Kevin Nash Claims Responsibility for Randy Savage Keeping Slim Jim Sponsorship & Taking It to WCW