Molly Holly Running in New York City Marathon for Connor’s Cure

September 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Molly Holly WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– During today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer and producer Molly Holly revealed that she is running the New York City marathon for Connor’s Cure in November. Also, WWE and The V Foundation will reward the top Connor’s Cure Fundraiders with the opportunity to meet WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair.

You can see a clip of Molly Holly discussing her marathon plans below:

