wrestling / News

Momo Watanabe Possibly Injured During AEW Revolution Match

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Momo Watanabe AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Momo Watanabe suffered a possible injury during her AEW Revolution match against Mercedes Mone. As reported, Mone retained her TBS Championship with a win over Watanabe at Sunday’s PPV. Watanabe was carried to the back following the match and PWInsider reports that it appeared Watanabe may have injured her ankle when coming off the ropes late in the bout.

No word as of yet on her status.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Momo Watanabe, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading