Momo Watanabe Possibly Injured During AEW Revolution Match
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
Momo Watanabe suffered a possible injury during her AEW Revolution match against Mercedes Mone. As reported, Mone retained her TBS Championship with a win over Watanabe at Sunday’s PPV. Watanabe was carried to the back following the match and PWInsider reports that it appeared Watanabe may have injured her ankle when coming off the ropes late in the bout.
No word as of yet on her status.
