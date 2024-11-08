Moose Captures X-Division Title On TNA Impact

Moose is the new TNA X-Division Champion, winning the title from Mike Bailey on Impact. Thursday’s episode saw Moose defeat Bailey to capture the title, penning him after four spears.

The win marks Moose’s first run with the title and ends Bailey’s run at 44 days. Bailey won won the title at TNA Victory Road.

