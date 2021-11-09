Moose Thinks ROH Is ‘Done,’ Says He Told Scott D’Amore They Need Jay Lethal & Briscoes

Moose believes that ROH is “done” and says that he told Scott D’Amore than Impact should bring in Jay Lethal and the Briscoes. The Impact World Champion spoke with Juice Pro Wrestling for a new interview and discussed ROH going on hiatus. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On ROH going on hiatus: “It sucks. It’s definitely heartbreaking that Ring of Honor is going out of business. One thing I would joke about, it’s not really a joke, but it’s funny how everyone thought IMPACT would be going out of business and it’s not IMPACT. It still sucks because I have lifelong friends who work there and I wouldn’t be who I am if it wasn’t for Ring of Honor and a lot of people wouldn’t be who they are in wrestling if it wasn’t for Ring of Honor. There wouldn’t be an AEW without Ring of Honor. WWE wouldn’t have a lot their stars if it wasn’t for Ring of Honor. IMPACT wouldn’t have a lot of stars without Ring of Honor.”

On ROH’s roster: “It definitely sucks, but I do think a lot of those guys are going to be okay. This is the best era of wrestling ever because there are so many companies searching for great talent. A lot of those guys are going to be okay. When COVID isn’t a thing anymore, because it’s starting to get better, a lot of those guys will be booked on the Indies. GCW is coming up. I don’t know who runs it, but I would love to work there. If Brett Lauderdale is watching, hit me up. A lot of those guys are going to be fine. It sucks they have to go through this uncertainty.”

On if he thinks ROH will in fact return: “I think Ring of Honor is done. The statement said they were going to try and start back up, it wasn’t a guarantee. I’m good friends with Jay Lethal, EC3, and the Briscoes and Kenny King. I think all those guys are going to be good. I remember when I heard the news, I got on the phone and talked to Scott and was like, ‘We need Jay Lethal, we need the Briscoes.’ Hopefully, we get some of those talents because it would be amazing and it would help IMPACT. Adding those guys would only make things better.”