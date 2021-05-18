wrestling / News
More Backstage Details On Indus Sher Split, Saurav Gurjar’s Status In WWE
May 18, 2021 | Posted by
As previously reported, Indus Sher was split up after Rinku Singh was paired with Jinder Mahal and Dilsher Shanky on last week’s edition of RAW. Fightful Select has more details on the split and Saurav Gurjar’s status with WWE.
According to Fightful, who reported yesterday that sources within WWE had stated that Gurjar had been deemed “not television ready”, he is currently back home in India and has been there for quite some time.
Fightful notes that as of now, it has heard of no plans for him to make his return to WWE television in the near future.
Gurjar and Singh’s most recent match as the team came back in January when they joined forces with Drew McIntyre to defeat Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz at WWE Superstar Spectacle.
More Trending Stories
- EC3 Recalls Frustrations With WWE Run, Inspiration From Jon Moxley After His WWE Exit
- Charlotte Flair Doesn’t Want To Share the Screen With Her Dad Anymore
- Kurt Angle Recalls Sending Threatening Messages To Vince McMahon In 2006, Winning IWGP Title From Brock Lesnar
- Backstage Update on Don Callis in Impact Wrestling, Role Reportedly Changing in Company