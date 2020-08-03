More Details On Today’s Chaotic RAW Taping, Note on Big Name Backstage (SPOILER)

As reported earlier, there was reportedly quite a bit of “chaos” and changes on the fly at today’s RAW taping at the WWE Performance Center. PWInsider reports that the situation was the “usual chaos” that we have seen lately, with a lot of re-writes and backstage segments being added in late in the process.

They also report that Ric Flair is backstage at the taping and scheduled to appear on tonight’s show.

WWE has already announced that Shane McMahon will be on RAW tonight.