More Classic Madison Square Garden Events Added To WWE Network and Peacock Today

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Peacock Premium Image Credit: WWE

WWE Network and Peacock are adding more classic WWE events from Madison Square Garden, with events from 1985 added today. The shows include:

1/21/85:
*Moondog Rex vs. Terry Gibbs
*Bret Hart vs. Rene Goulet
*Jim Neidhart vs. Tony Garea
*Don Muraco vs. Swede Hanson
*Blackjack Mulligan vs. Moondog Spot
*Andre the Giant vs. Ken Patera
*Big John Studd vs. George Wells
*Roddy Piper & Bob Orton vs. Jimmy Snuka & The Junkyard Dog
*The Spoiler vs. Rick McGraw
*WWF Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine vs. Tito Santana

4/22/85:
*WWF Junior Heavyweight Champion the Cobra vs. Barry O
*Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Matt Borne
*King Kong Bundy vs. Swede Hanson
*The British Bulldog vs. Rene Goulet & Johnny Rodz
*Ricky Steamboat vs. Moondog Spot
*WWF Champion Hulk Hogan vs. Don Muraco
*WWF Tag Team Champion the Iron Sheik vs. Mike Rotundo
*WWF Tag Team Champion Nikolai Volkoff vs. Barry Windham
*Tito Santana & The Junkyard Dog vs. WWF Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine & Brutus Beefcake

5/20/85:
*Rocky Johnson vs. Rene Goulet
*Jim Neidhart vs. Ivan Putski
*Pedro Morales vs. Terry Gibbs
*WWF Champion Hulk Hogan vs. Don Muraco
*Bret Hart vs. Quick Draw Rick McGraw
*Ken Patera vs. Tony Atlas
*WWF Tag Team Champions Nikolai Volkoff & the Iron Sheik vs. The U.S. Express, Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo
*The Missing Link vs. SD Jones
*Jesse Ventura vs. Tony Garea
Bruno & David Sammartino vs. Brutus Beefcake & Johnny Valiant

6/21/85:
*Lanny Poffo vs. Terry Gibbs
*Tony Atlas vs. Matt Borne
*The Missing Link vs. Jose Luis Rivera
*Jim Brunzell vs. Moondog Spot
*Randy Savage vs. Rick McGraw
*Adrian Adonis & Big John Studd & Bobby Heenan vs. George Steele & WWF Tag Team Champions The U.S. Express, Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo
*Desiree Peterson vs. Judy Martin
*King Kong Bundy vs. Tony Garea
*WWF Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine vs. Ricky Steamboat
*B. Brian Blair vs. Barry O
*WWF Champion Hulk Hogan vs. Don Muraco in a steel cage match

7/13/85:
*Ivan Putski vs. Moondog Spot
*The Missing Link vs. Rick McGraw
*Pedro Morales vs. Rene Goulet
*Adrian Adonis vs. Jose Luis Rivera
*The Junkyard Dog vs. Bob Orton
*Terry Funk vs. Lanny Poffo
*Paul Orndorff vs. Roddy Piper
*The Iron Sheik vs. Swede Hanson
*George Steele vs. Nikolai Volkoff
*Brutus Beefcake vs. George Wells
*The British Bulldogs vs. The Hart Foundation

8/10/85:
*Paul Roma vs. Charlie Fulton
*Lanny Poffo vs. Iron Mike Sharpe
*The Missing Link vs. Tony Garea
*Pedro Morales vs Barry O
Uncle Elmer vs. Big John Studd
*Tony Atlas vs. Les Thornton
Andre the Giant & Paul Orndorff vs. Roddy Piper & Bob Orton
Randy Savage vs. Jose Luis Rivera
WWF Tag Team Champions The U.S. Express, Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo vs. Greg Valentine & Brutus Beefcake

