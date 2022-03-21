More Classic Madison Square Garden Events Added To WWE Network and Peacock Today

WWE Network and Peacock are adding more classic WWE events from Madison Square Garden, with events from 1985 added today. The shows include:

1/21/85:

*Moondog Rex vs. Terry Gibbs

*Bret Hart vs. Rene Goulet

*Jim Neidhart vs. Tony Garea

*Don Muraco vs. Swede Hanson

*Blackjack Mulligan vs. Moondog Spot

*Andre the Giant vs. Ken Patera

*Big John Studd vs. George Wells

*Roddy Piper & Bob Orton vs. Jimmy Snuka & The Junkyard Dog

*The Spoiler vs. Rick McGraw

*WWF Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine vs. Tito Santana

4/22/85:

*WWF Junior Heavyweight Champion the Cobra vs. Barry O

*Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Matt Borne

*King Kong Bundy vs. Swede Hanson

*The British Bulldog vs. Rene Goulet & Johnny Rodz

*Ricky Steamboat vs. Moondog Spot

*WWF Champion Hulk Hogan vs. Don Muraco

*WWF Tag Team Champion the Iron Sheik vs. Mike Rotundo

*WWF Tag Team Champion Nikolai Volkoff vs. Barry Windham

*Tito Santana & The Junkyard Dog vs. WWF Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine & Brutus Beefcake

5/20/85:

*Rocky Johnson vs. Rene Goulet

*Jim Neidhart vs. Ivan Putski

*Pedro Morales vs. Terry Gibbs

*WWF Champion Hulk Hogan vs. Don Muraco

*Bret Hart vs. Quick Draw Rick McGraw

*Ken Patera vs. Tony Atlas

*WWF Tag Team Champions Nikolai Volkoff & the Iron Sheik vs. The U.S. Express, Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo

*The Missing Link vs. SD Jones

*Jesse Ventura vs. Tony Garea

Bruno & David Sammartino vs. Brutus Beefcake & Johnny Valiant

6/21/85:

*Lanny Poffo vs. Terry Gibbs

*Tony Atlas vs. Matt Borne

*The Missing Link vs. Jose Luis Rivera

*Jim Brunzell vs. Moondog Spot

*Randy Savage vs. Rick McGraw

*Adrian Adonis & Big John Studd & Bobby Heenan vs. George Steele & WWF Tag Team Champions The U.S. Express, Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo

*Desiree Peterson vs. Judy Martin

*King Kong Bundy vs. Tony Garea

*WWF Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine vs. Ricky Steamboat

*B. Brian Blair vs. Barry O

*WWF Champion Hulk Hogan vs. Don Muraco in a steel cage match

7/13/85:

*Ivan Putski vs. Moondog Spot

*The Missing Link vs. Rick McGraw

*Pedro Morales vs. Rene Goulet

*Adrian Adonis vs. Jose Luis Rivera

*The Junkyard Dog vs. Bob Orton

*Terry Funk vs. Lanny Poffo

*Paul Orndorff vs. Roddy Piper

*The Iron Sheik vs. Swede Hanson

*George Steele vs. Nikolai Volkoff

*Brutus Beefcake vs. George Wells

*The British Bulldogs vs. The Hart Foundation

8/10/85:

*Paul Roma vs. Charlie Fulton

*Lanny Poffo vs. Iron Mike Sharpe

*The Missing Link vs. Tony Garea

*Pedro Morales vs Barry O

Uncle Elmer vs. Big John Studd

*Tony Atlas vs. Les Thornton

Andre the Giant & Paul Orndorff vs. Roddy Piper & Bob Orton

Randy Savage vs. Jose Luis Rivera

WWF Tag Team Champions The U.S. Express, Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo vs. Greg Valentine & Brutus Beefcake