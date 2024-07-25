More Details On Health Issues That John Nord Is Dealing With

As previously reported, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help John Nord, better known as the Berzerker, recover from an infection in his knee after surgery. In an interview with Bring Me The News, Nord’s family detailed the medical complications he is currently facing, which include a possible amputation of his leg.

His son, Joe, said: “This knee surgery however ended up getting badly infected. Once they felt the infection had been taken care of, they then went back in and put the joint back into my dad’s leg. The doctors have identified two main infections, one of which is now in his bloodstream,” Joe says, adding that his dad is being treated for the infection. “If it doesn’t go well and the infection continues to make ground in the next few weeks, they will likely have to remove the joint again and potentially amputate his leg from above the knee. I know that everyone’s support from this GoFundMe page will mean the world to him as it will remind him of all those who want to see him beat this. He’s been in many tough battles with formidable opponents both in the ring and in his life. We hope he can overcome this one as well.“