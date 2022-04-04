wrestling / News
More Details On Cody Rhodes Involvement In Dusty Rhodes A&E Biography, If Dustin Will Be Involved
April 3, 2022 | Posted by
As reported earlier, Cody Rhodes is set to be an Executive Producer on the upcoming Dusty Rhodes A&E Biography. Cody noted at his media scrum before WrestleMania 38 Night Two in Dallas today that he was set to appear in the documentary even before he signed his deal to return to WWE.
PWInsider reports that AEW’s Tony Khan had given both Cody and Dustin Rhodes permission to appear in the documentary, and that Dustin will still be doing an interview for it.
All four of Dusty’s kids are expected to be part of the documentary, which will be part of the second season of Biographies. The Iron Sheik will also be the subject of another season two A&E Biography documentary.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Responds To Kevin Owens Getting Match Against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38
- Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio After Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return at WrestleMania 38
- Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38
- Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns