More Details On Cody Rhodes Involvement In Dusty Rhodes A&E Biography, If Dustin Will Be Involved

As reported earlier, Cody Rhodes is set to be an Executive Producer on the upcoming Dusty Rhodes A&E Biography. Cody noted at his media scrum before WrestleMania 38 Night Two in Dallas today that he was set to appear in the documentary even before he signed his deal to return to WWE.

PWInsider reports that AEW’s Tony Khan had given both Cody and Dustin Rhodes permission to appear in the documentary, and that Dustin will still be doing an interview for it.

All four of Dusty’s kids are expected to be part of the documentary, which will be part of the second season of Biographies. The Iron Sheik will also be the subject of another season two A&E Biography documentary.