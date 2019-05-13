More Details On Issues Between Luke Harper and Vince McMahon, and Harper’s Problem With Braun Strowman

As we previously reported, Luke Harper asked for his release from WWE last month, although WWE denied the request and later added six months to his contract due to the time he was out with an injury. It was later revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of Harper’s work.

We noted that McMahon suddenly decided at the last minute that Harper should be in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania, which was described as a ‘mess’. According to Fightful, Harper also had issues with that match, particularly with Braun Strowman. The match was reportedly a ‘disaster’ to plan and execute. Harper wasn’t happy that Strowman forgot his spot, a detail that the Observer previously reported also got him in trouble with officials backstage. Harper was also upset that Ali ended up getting hurt. Just before that, Strowman hit Harper with a stiff kick. Harper attempted to protect Ali during his elimination and in doing so, hurt either his back or shoulder to keep him from falling out of control. Strowman didn’t think he did anything wrong in the spot, which caused more annoyance.

Meanwhile, the Harper vs. EC3 match that McMahon felt was ‘awful’ stemmed more from McMahon’s overall issues with Harper than anything else. A source claimed that however the match went down wouldn’t have mattered because McMahon “decided to hate anything he was involved in long ago.”