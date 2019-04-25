More Details On Jeff Hardy’s Leg Injury, Scheduled For Surgery Soon

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jeff Hardy was injured during a live event in Madison, Wisconsin in what appeared to be a knee injury. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the injury is to Hardy’s right knee, which has been had since his 2015 dirt bike accident. He has been working with a torn PCL for the past four years. Hardy was at the live event in Rochester, Minnesota on the following night but didn’t wrestle. He was seen limping as he accompanied his brother Matt to the ring. He didn’t make an appearance at the live event in Sioux City or at the TV taping in Lincoln.

There’s no word from WWE on how bad the injury is, but it’s believed by those who know the storylines that he is set for surgery next week after Smackdown, which could be why the company is being secretive. Sources close to Hardy have said that he’s injured but “hopefully not terribly bad” and that he’s playing things safe. It’s unknown if he will work next week and do some sort of injury angle or title loss.