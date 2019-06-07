More Details On Possible Women’s Match For WWE Super Showdown Later Today

As we previously reported, Natalya and Alexa Bliss are currently in Saudi Arabia and WWE is hoping to have the two wrestle the first women’s match ever in the country at WWE Super Showdown. At this time, it’s unknown if the match will happen and as of yesterday, the match was not discussed in creative meetings. The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the background when the match came together and why WWE kept it a secret.

At some point, the Saudi Arabian government informed WWE that they would be allowed to have a women’s match at Super Showdown in Jeddah, which is considered a more progressive city than Riyadh. Riyadh is more than likely going to be the location of the show that WWE presents in November. However it’s gone “back and forth.”

WWE never mentioned it on TV, because they would be embarrassed if they promoted it and then were told they couldn’t do it when they arrived. However, the news leaked that Natalya and Bliss are in the country this week.

The Observer noted that WWE holding a women’s match in Saudi Arabia could explain why there is not an all-women’s PPV on the schedule this year.