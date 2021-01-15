More Details On Record Set By New Japan World This Month

As we reported last week, New Japan World set several records on the heels of Wrestle Kingdom 15, and at the time it was believed to have had the second-largest increase of subscribers in history.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the official count has been revealed and the service hit 130,000 subscribers for the first time ever. The numbers also show that indeed, this is the second-largest increase for the Tokyo Dome ever, as it got over 20,000 on the week of Wrestle Kingdom. The record is still 40,000, set in 2018 due to interest in Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho.

As noted, the subscriber increase this time is likely due to how many people wanted to see the show but couldn’t attend live due to the pandemic.