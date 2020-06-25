More Details On Renee Young Testing Positive For COVID-19, What This Means For Jon Moxley

As we previously reported, Renee Young announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Young got her test done in Las Vegas on Monday and so the positive result didn’t come from a WWE test. She got her results Tuesday at midnight. She was exposed to someone with symptoms and it took several days for her own symptoms to appear. It’s said she’s been so sick she lost her sense of taste and smell and was bedridden. She is reportedly doing better now and the worst appears to be over.

Meanwhile, her husband Jon Moxley, the AEW World Champion, tested negative, but he’s been with her constantly. He pulled himself from the AEW tapings when he found out. He is not feeling sick, so it was suggested that he quarantine himself in a hotel. However, he felt there was a good chance he has it and just hasn’t tested positive yet. Young initially had a negative test but later had symptoms and tested positive. He doesn’t want to potentially spread the virus and wants to be by his wife’s side. They are said to be living in separate parts of their home, but are still in the same house.

Just by the timeline alone, he would have to quarantine for two weeks after Young is better, and likely wouldn’t make Fyter Fest. AEW has not made an official announcement on his status, however.