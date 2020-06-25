Renee Young Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With COVID-19

Renee Young is one of those people who have contracted COVID-19 within WWE over the last few days. Young posted to Twitter on Wednesday night to reveal that in addition to WWE Backstage being essentially canceled, she found out that she’d been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As previously reported, WWE has had multiple positive tests for COVID-19, with at least three and perhaps in the double digits. How the positive diagnoses are affecting the tapings at the end of the week aren’t yet certain.

Young posted: