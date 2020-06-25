wrestling / News
Renee Young Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With COVID-19
June 24, 2020 | Posted by
Renee Young is one of those people who have contracted COVID-19 within WWE over the last few days. Young posted to Twitter on Wednesday night to reveal that in addition to WWE Backstage being essentially canceled, she found out that she’d been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
As previously reported, WWE has had multiple positive tests for COVID-19, with at least three and perhaps in the double digits. How the positive diagnoses are affecting the tapings at the end of the week aren’t yet certain.
Young posted:
Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Viktor Says There Was A Lot of Doubt in Ascension When They Won the NXT Tag Titles, Says They Weren’t Sure If Their Jobs Were Secure
- Kane Reveals Which Wrestler Made Him Realize He’s A Libertarian, What He Likes & Dislikes About Donald Trump
- Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Only Paid $750 for WWE Title Match With Dean Ambrose in 2016
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Report That Dusty Rhodes Was Considered For Famous 1996 Great American Bash Powerbomb Spot