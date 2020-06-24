UPDATED: WWE Reportedly Dealing With Multiple COVID-19 Results, Officials Knew About Results ‘For at Least a Day’

UPDATE: F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that the story on multiple people who attended the WWE Performance Center testing positive for COVID-19 is “accurate.” Additionally, WWE officials reportedly knew about the multiple positive test results “at least for a day.”

Additionally, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports via Twitter that friends and family “will not be permitted” at the WWE TV tapings this week at the request of the company’s medical team. Additionally, they had been asked to stay isolated before the tapings and were going to be tested again.

A couple of notes. The Ryan Satin story about multiple positive tests in WWE is accurate and WWE has known about it at least for a day. We have a major story on that plus a number of other ramifications going up on the site momentarily. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 24, 2020

Friends and family will not be permitted at this week's WWE tapings, per the request of WWE medical. They had been asked to remain isolated ahead of tapings and were to be tested again. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 24, 2020

ORIGINAL: According to a report released today by Pro Wrestling Sheet, multiple people who attended the WWE Performance Center are said to have tested positive for COVID-19, including in-ring talents. Sources stated that there were at least three people who were at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida who received positive test results earlier this week. It’s unknown exactly when the people in question were tested and how many of them are wrestlers.

WWE is reportedly planning more testing by the medical team before the continuation of this week’s TV programming to make sure the virus has not spread further among talent and behind-the-scenes workers.

PWInsider reports that over the weekend, WWE started emailing both talents and staffers that there had been a new, positive COVID-19 test result. They were advised to get tested again for the coronavirus. Since that time, there has been multiple positive test results from the latest round of tests.

As of now, World Wrestling Entertainment is scheduled to hold TV tapings on Friday. According to The Associated Press, Florida cases for the coronavirus shot up today to 5,500 people, shattering the previous one-day record of cases, and it’s about triple the level it was two weeks ago.

411mania has reached out to WWE for comment, and they have not yet responded. As previously reported, a WWE developmental talent who was last at the Performance Center on June 9 tested positive for the coronavirus. This led to WWE cancelling their scheduled TV tapings on Tuesday, June 16 to test the entire staff and roster for the virus. Previously, WWE was only issuing temperature checks for those in attendance at the Performance Center.