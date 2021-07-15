More Details On The Deal That Allowed Kylie Rae To Wrestle In NWA

Fightful Select has more details on the deal between NWA and Impact Wrestling that allowed Kylie Rae to wrestle for the former even though she was technically under contract to the latter. Pat Kenney, formerly Simon Diamond, was said to be “instrumental” in making the deal happen, as he has a “great” relationship with Scott D’Amore.

In general, Impact was said to be “excited” to work with another company and there is a possibility that more talent could be moving between the two companies in the near future. There have been talks of NWA and Impact Wrestling working together more, after they previously hadn’t.

Meanwhile, there is said to be “no animosity” between Impact and MLW and the relationship with the company and ROH is “as friendly as it’s ever been.” Impact is said to be happy in the shift in mentality of companies working together.